A "significant" resource has been promised to farmers in Orange and the Central West ... but only if they re-elect the Coalition government.
In an announcement 10 days out from NSW's state election, the National Party said it would create a consultancy service for land owners to "tap into the value of their natural capital".
The Better Environment, Better Farms Services Hub would offer face-to-face advice to land owners on optimising emerging revenue streams including carbon credit rebates.
Cargo Road Wines owner James Sweetapple told the Central Western Daily environmental markets and rebate programs for farmers are becoming increasingly complicated.
"[A farmers hub would] help people get information out there and increase availability," he said.
"We're reducing waste, saving money, and regenerating the land so it's going to be better for the next generation."
Party leader Paul Toole said the service will contribute to a party goal of growing the state's agriculture industry by $6 billion over the next seven years.
Details are thin on the ground, and Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders could not say how much rollout is likely to cost. He confirmed it would operate as an arm of NSW's Local Lands Service.
Nationals leader Paul Toole, Orange candidate Tony Mileto, and Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders made the announcements Wednesday from a property in Orange.
"We are providing today a one-stop-shop to make sure if you want to activate a market you haven't before you have a ... service to get there," Saunders said.
