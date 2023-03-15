Food from around the globe will be on offer this weekend as part of an event aimed at stamping out racism.
Orange's Community in Harmony 2023 Festival has been taking place since March 10, with the showcase piece now scheduled for Saturday.
Anni Gallagher is the migrant support officer at Orange City Council and has helped organise this year's multicultural festivities and said Harmony Day was a wonderful way to celebrate the town's diversity.
"Of course, it's a day to say no to racism and for people to come together," she said.
"We aim to encourage people to share their culture through music, dance and food, all those lovely things."
Saturday's event - which will take place at the South Court from 4pm to 8pm on March 18 - will feature multicultural food, entertainment, stalls and a National Dress Cultural Fashion Parade.
The celebration will include performers from the Kinross Wolaroi Indigenous dance group, as well as dancers from Thai, Malayali, Indonesian, South American and Filipino cultures. On top of that, a smorgasbord of food flavours will on offer, including Indigenous, Indonesian, South American and African.
"There will also be three new foodies coming on board this year that represent the changing face of Orange," Ms Gallagher said.
"We have Ukrainian, Columbian and Filipino food all for the first time who are bringing some tasty treats from their culture."
Orange City Council's community services policy committee chairwoman, Councillor Mel McDonell, encouraged all residents to come along with friends and family to celebrate the city's diversity.
"The Community in Harmony 2023 Festival events are the perfect opportunity to open your minds to so many cultures," she said.
"This annual celebration attracts hundreds of people and is always a really fun afternoon for the whole family. These events are all about inclusiveness, respect and belonging for everyone regardless of cultural or language background."
Limited outdoor seating is provided for Saturday's event and guests are encouraged to bring their own fold up chairs. It is free event being organised by volunteers with support from Orange City Council and a grant from Multicultural NSW.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
