Former PM fighting Hill End bushfire as RFS issues cigarette butt warning

A former Prime Minister has been on the ground at Hill End to help the Rural Fire Service bring the massive bushfire that's devastated over 18,000 hectares under control.
Tony Abbott, an RFS volunteer since 2000 and the Australian PM between 2013 and 2015, has been assisting on the frontline as the Hill End blaze reaches 70 per cent containment.
Mr Abbott's presence comes as the RFS is reminding people to be responsible after a dropped cigarette butt sparked a separate grass fire.
The Wattle Flat Sofala volunteer fire brigade responded to the fire on March 12 at Wiagdon, which was controlled shortly after by an excavator.
"If people are going to do it [drop a cigarette butt] on a day of low fire conditions, they're probably likely to do it just as much on a day of high or extreme conditions, so it's important we continue to report them," NSW RFS spokesperson, James Morris said.
"It can be the difference between losing lives on properties."
Approximately 200 volunteers are on the fireground as of March 14 near Hill End - which has climbed to 18,365 hectares - to attempt to raise containment levels as all eyes lay on Thursday.
"Thursday we're likely to see extreme fire conditions right across the Central Ranges so that will put a significant amount of pressure on any hotspots that are still on the fireground on top of any potential new ignitions," Mr Morris said.
Orange is expected to reach a top temperature of 29 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and then 32 degrees on both Sunday and Monday.
Further north, places like Dubbo will top 35 degrees on Thursday, and then 37 degrees on Sunday.
"We're always striving to get 100 per cent containment however the crews have worked tirelessly," Mr Morris said.
"It's been quite challenging for over a week now ... but it's the work crews are doing now that is vital in keeping that containment ahead of those conditions."
Mr Abbott and the current serving Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, have been alongside fellow volunteers battling the blaze, which has been a talking point among locals.
"Tony [Abbott] has been a long serving member of the RFS, even before his early days in politics. He is doing his bit, he is just like all of our other volunteers doing it for their community," Mr Morris said.
As the adrenaline among locals settles with attention now directed towards recovery, property owners and residents are encouraged not to back burn, which could have detrimental impacts with plans already in place by the RFS.
"We don't want people introducing fire, we have strategies and tactics put in place. If we see fire introduced into an area completely separate, it's another risk, it's another issue we've got to try and sort out," Mr Morris explained.
The next community meeting is likely to be held on Monday, March 20 with representatives from the Local Land Services, Bathurst Regional Council, RFS, reconstruction authority, and emergency services present.
Investigations surrounding the fire's cause are still ongoing, as assessment teams continue to assess the damage left behind.
A large bushfire at Cranbrokk, north of Orange has burned through 1377 hectares but is now under control and a bushfire at Burrendong has burned through 1138 hectares. It, too, is under control.
The Reedy Creek fire west of Orange is under control and has burned through 124 hectares.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
