'They're such a vibe': Sims soaking up Panthers experience with eyes on something special

Christine Sims is only into her second year of organised rugby league, but already she has her eyes set on reaching the heights of the NRLW.
The Orange Viper and Orange United Warriors player was selected for the Penrith Panthers Tarsha Gale squad for the 2023 season earlier this year. But when she got the call to say she was in, Sims was as surprised as one could be.
"I didn't think I'd get the call because I hadn't played my best. I was a bit shocked and had no words to say," she said.
"It was pretty exciting."
Having made the preliminary squad, Sims was quickly told she would be part of the side for the whole season.
But it was in the weeks leading up to the season's opening round on February 5 where the 17-year-old was put through her paces.
"You do a lot more fitness there than you do in your club footy," she said.
"There were a few things that of course I'm going to learn from (Penrith) that I'm not going to learn out here. There were a lot of things that I didn't know that they showed me which will help a lot of games.
"There were a lot of nerves (leading up to the first game). Just seeing the other team, that they're a lot fitter and bigger than the girls out here."
Asked if she ever thought that playing at this level of footy was ever a possibility, Sims added: "Definitely not, no way I would ever think I would be up in Sydney, even playing for the Tarsha Gale. I wanted to eventually get up there, but I thought at this age that it wasn't going to happen."
But Penrith's under 19s season didn't get off to the best of starts.
Back-to-back losses to open their campaign, followed by a draw in round three had some scratching their heads as to what was going wrong.
But then, the Panthers sprung to life, notching three wins on the trot and sat in fifth place on the ladder with three rounds left to play.
Sims has moved all over the park in the six rounds so far; from centre, to wing, to most recently in the forward pack. But despite the many changes, there remains one constant with the Orange product, being that Sims just wants to be involved as much as possible to help the Panthers get the two points each week.
She believes team bonding has played a big part in their current win streak.
"It's definitely a lot better than at the start of the season. Once we started clicking, it's felt like more of a family than anything," she added.
"The people and the team, they're such a vibe. Everyone has invited us country girls in and haven't left us out. When we put a good shot on or score a try, they all come in and it's like you've known each other for years."
With six sides to make the finals, and teams four through eight - including the Panthers - tied on points, the season will almost certainly come down to the wire.
While a Tarsha Gale championship is currently on Sims' mind, that hasn't stopped her from dreaming about one day playing against the best in the world.
"I think there might be a Harvey Norman (NSW Women's Premiership) side next year, and although I have another year in Tarsha Gale, by the time I'm old enough for NRLW, they'll hopefully have a Panthers side," she said.
"So fingers crossed I can work my way up to the NRLW."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
