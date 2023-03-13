'It feels like home': Blayney junior re-signs with Panthers

Central Western Daily
Blayney junior Liam Henry resigns for the Penrith Panthers

Blayney's Liam Henry has resigned with the Penrith Panthers until the end of 2026.

BLAYNEY junior Liam Henry has recommitted to the Penrith Panthers, the forward re-signing at the foot of the mountains until the end of the 2026 season.

