When Charles Sturt University (CSU) Professor Lesley Forster talks about rural medicine she sees a bright future.
Ms Forster has been the Dean of Rural Medicine at CSU since late 2019, swapping the hustle and bustle of Sydney for Orange.
While still adjusting to the chilly winters, Ms Forster has settled into country life and has her eyes set on transforming the state of rural health care.
She sat down with the Central Western Daily at the launch of the $1.4 million Newcrest Rural Health Simulation Centre.
Central Western Daily: The position of Dean of Rural Medicine is a new one, can you tell us a bit about what the school is trying to do?
Lesley Forster: "I arrived just before the school opened so I've been here for three and a half years now.
"Our whole aim is to train doctors for rural areas. Our students are all rural but they come from various parts of the country.
"Some that have just started, 10 come from the Central West but one comes from Darwin, one from Moree and a number from the Riverina.
"They come from all over and we will be very happy if they go back and practice."
CWD: How do you keep students in the regions? What do you think will keep them here?
LF: "During their studies we attach them to a small location and keep sending them back there, ideally building up community links so that they want to stay. Most of them want to stay in small towns which is great.
"Being a rural university that's what we do. We work in the country and train students in all fields to stay and work in the country. We have a very high rate of students staying."
CWD: It's obviously a new program but do you have plans to expand the numbers of students that can come and study medicine in Orange?
LF: "We are hoping to expand the cohort but that really depends on the federal government. They control the number of places that each university can have in medicine.
"We've started off with a pretty small number compared to other medical students. Our aim is to expand and give an opportunity to a many rural kids as we can."
CWD: How does that work? How do you get government to pay attention to the work you are doing out here?
LF: "It comes down to lobbying. You write lots of submissions and see lots of members of parliament and the health department and basically try to prove that you are doing a good job and how important it is to expand the numbers.
"Part of what we are doing with the simulation centre is having virtual reality. So you can set the room up to look like the operating theatre at Orange hospital or the emergency department or Cadia gold mine.
"We can set it up so people from outside, for example Cadia, can come in and practice scenarios."
CWD: This simulation centre sounds like a bit of a gamechanger. What effect is it going to have on students?
LF: "The sim centre will be an amazing asset, not just for the university but for the whole area.
"It's an opportunity for our students to go out and practice various scenarios, make sure they know how to resuscitate people for example. But almost anything in medicine you can simulate."
