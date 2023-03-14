Brendan Curran's career on the basketball court began all the way back in 1979.
He and a group of mates decided to play in the Monday evening competition as a way to stay fit, enjoy a laugh and win a few games.
"We played together for about 12 years as the one team, but we've had many line-up changes over the years since," Curran said.
Curran, who was 19 at the time, has since become a legend of the Orange Basketball scene. The now 62-year-old has done everything and more in the past four-plus decades, including a combination of refereeing, coaching, managing the Anzac Park stadium and helping out on the committee.
Through all that time and despite changes to the playing day from Monday to Tuesday, there has been one constant, that of Curran suiting up for a midweek game each and every season for the past 44 years.
Asked what's kept him going all these years, the Orange Basketball life member said: "Just the love of the sport."
But now, Curran has decided that this current season will be his last.
"It got to the point where the body was tapping me on the shoulder," he said.
"I know I'm not the oldest guy up there playing, but it's been coming for a couple of seasons and this was the one where I decided it was time."
His game on March 14 will go down as his last regular season match, but with his team having qualified for the finals, there's every hope of a fairy-tale finish to Curran's time on the court.
"It looks like we'll make the minor semi-final, so we'll have to keep winning if we want to keep playing," he said.
"I don't normally get nervous, but it's going to be something special."
With work as the Lions Club secretary to now keep him busy on Tuesday nights, Curran was able to look back fondly on all the memories he has made during his incredible streak of seasons.
"I've mainly played for the enjoyment of it and the comradery with all the great mates I've made over the 40-odd years," he added.
"The original team don't see each other much, but when we do, we pick up as though it was yesterday. That's the good thing about the team sport, is that you meet some good people that stay as life-long friends."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.