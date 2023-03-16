Now is the chance to help secure your new home Advertising Feature

Development company Maas have recently introduced an amazing Budget Booster campaign that can help you build your future in a Maas community. The Budget Booster campaign is running until the end of May, 2023, and for a limited time, you can secure a new home with a monthly cash injection of up to $1200 over 18 months after settlement*.

WESTWINDS ESTATE



Your new home will be located in the Westwinds Estate which has been designed to promote lifestyle and amenity. The estate is not only minutes from the vibrant CBD of Orange, homeowners will also have stunning wineries and award winning cafes and restaurants at their fingertips, along with a range of other facilities including schools and sporting fields.

Set against a stunning rural landscape, Westwinds Estate is the perfect place to enjoy the best that life has to offer with easy family living on the edge of culture-rich Orange.



With diverse lot options starting from 400m sqm, Westwinds Estate will grow into a true lifestyle development including expansive parklands and walking tracks, landscaped open spaces and waterways.

From humble beginnings in Central Western NSW, Maas has grown into one of the most trusted regional estate developers and home builders in the industry. For more information on the Budget Booster campaign, call 02 6881 9364 or visit www.maasgroupproperties.com.au/budgetbooster.

