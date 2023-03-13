Posters up around town.
It's one of the more common recruitment tactics in local rugby league, and for Orange Hawks it's worked.
Heading into the 2023 League Tag season, in a new competition merged between Group 10 and Group 11, Hawks needed to do some recruitment after a long list of departures.
Players like Bridie McClure, Jes Pearson and Sami Laing will all be back but there are significant outs.
However, at Sunday's Western League Tag Challenge you could hardly see any signs of unfamiliarity as Hawks made it all the way to the grand final.
The Hawks women opened their account with a 10-0 win over Peak Hill before accounting for CSU 24-0.
Their final round was a 10-0 victory over Condobolin with the two blues finals bound.
Unfortunately they'd have to face Parkes Spacecats only 15 minutes after playing while their opponents were able to rest by watching Hawks play the semi-final.
The grand final loss did nothing to dampen the spirits of Hawks though with halfback Bridie McClure delighted by the effort after a less than ideal preparation.
"I'm really proud of the girls, we've had one training session together and to get to the grand final today was definitely not something we were expecting, so I'm very proud of the girls to do that," she said.
Hawks' effort was even more impressive by the fact its squad had only four players that had played before.
With posters at gyms around town and Charles Sturt University, the two blues made their presence known and McClure said the side that played in Canowindra will make up the squad for this season.
"Most of those girls will play ... there's a lot of the girls who are new to the sport. Going into the season it's going to give us a lot of confidence to get a few wins behind us," she said.
Hawks will be back on the field this weekend on Saturday when they play Parkes in a trial match at Pride Park. League Tag will kick off at 4pm, under 18s at 5pm and seniors at 6:15pm.
The women's side final trial will be against Dubbo Macquarie on April 2 at Pride Park again with a full day of matches which includes 18s, reserve grade and first grade.
First and reserve grade will also have a trial against Emu Plains on March 25 at Pride Park.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
