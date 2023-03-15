A man who drank one litre of Bundaberg Rum before smashing a window with his fist has been sentenced.
The 22-year old man, who is not being named to protect the identity of his partner and children, pled guilty to one count of destroy/damage property when he fronted Orange Local Court.
Court documents showed that on the evening of January 28, 2023 he visited his parents house where he drank a litre of Bundaberg Rum.
Around 9pm he left to go back home where he lived with his partner and children. He and his partner began to argue about his drunkenness and she told him to go outside where she locked the door behind him.
He then walked to her bedroom window and picked up a plastic chair which he threw multiple times. With the chair failing to have an impact, he punched the window with his right fist, smashing it and causing a one centimetre laceration.
He then called Triple Zero and self reported to police who arrived and arrested him.
In court lawyer Andrew Rolfe said his client understood that he had an issue with alcohol.
Magistrate David Day labelled the man's actions as "stupid" and said he was on track for jail time if he re-offended.
"The fact he could pick up the plastic chair and throw it is remarkable (given his intoxication)," Mr Day said.
"The fact he was then so stupid as to stick his hand through it is unremarkable given how much he drank.
"Has he crossed the custody threshold? If he keeps it up he will. I can't maker an order that he grow up and look after himself."
The man was handed a $550 fine and told to cease his alcohol consumption.
"You have a drinking problem," Mr Day said before ordering him out of the court room.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
