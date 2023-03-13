For years, there's been plenty of Woodbridge Cup sides play in the Western League Tag Challenge.
But throughout those years, they've struggled to make finals.
In fact, it's been so long that Woodbridge Cup president Andrew Pull can't recall the last time there's been a side from the competition, estimating it's been around a decade.
With the dominant Bathurst St Pat's side entering most years, it's hard for any team to get a look in let alone Woodbridge teams. Cargo did go close in recent years, but missed out on a countback.
That all changed on Sunday at Tom Clyburn Oval when the home town side Canowindra Tigerettes scraped through to the semi-finals of the competition.
Ironically, the Tigers appearance in finals came off a countback after draws against Forbes and Grenfell before a 16-0 win against Eugowra.
Pull, who is also coach of the Tigers, said a fresh look side had one simple reason why they made it through.
"Attitude," he stated.
"Last time I had anything to do with a club side was 2016, this year Canowindra had a lot of league tag players from University that have gone on to placements somewhere else so we brought a whole new range of young kids in."
"They asked me to coach and I thought I live here, I'll coach, and we've ended up with all these new faces.
"They've got such a positive attitude and been working so hard just on tagging and today, while we didn't score a lot of points, I thought defensively we really held the middle well, they were outstanding with their tagging.
"It's nice for us, we had a Group 11 team in our pool and to finish on top of them was really nice and something we're really proud of."
Canowindra then came up against Orange Hawks in the grand final qualifier with the two blues proving too strong in the scorching heat with a 10-0 victory.
Pull believes the loss simply came down to the quality of opposition.
"It took two absolute speedsters from Hawks to break us, Jes Pearson is a Western Rams player and split us both times, sometimes you can't defend someone that good," he said.
Pull, in his capacity as Woodbridge president, was delighted to see the first Group 11 side win the competition after previous dominance by Group 10 sides.
"Without St Pat's here it was a good chance for someone else to put their hands up, Parkes I think have made semi's before and for them to come back is a good result," he said.
"I hope they keep coming back, they're a proud rugby league town and have a positive attitude so it's good."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
