Bad driver slapped with monster fine after another stint behind the wheel

Amber-Leigh Griffin convicted in Bathurst Local Court of driving while disqualified

By Court Reporter
Updated March 14 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 7:00pm
The court heard offender was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which allegedly returned a positive reading for methamphetamine.

A disqualified licence and a stint behind the wheel has cost a woman hundreds of dollars and more time off the road.

