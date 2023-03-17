Death, taxes and a flurry of spending in the lead up to an election.
There is just a week to go before voters head to the polls to decide who will be in government for the next four years.
It's widely tipped to be an extremely close race between Premier Dominic Perrottet and opposition leader Chris Minns with whoever emerges on top likely to be in minority government, meaning they will have to work with the crossbench to pass legislation.
That task would be made easier if the coalition can regain the seat of Orange from independent Phil Donato, who ended a seven-decade hold on the seat by the Nationals at the 2016 byelection.
Nationals figures such as Paul Toole, Sam Farraway, Dugald Saunders and candidate for Orange Tony Mileto have been out and about with the giant cheques.
But who has got what and does it reveal any particular areas the Nationals are targeting?
The Central Western Daily has combed through coalition funding announcements for the electorate of Orange over the past six months.
We found a total of $57,319,326 had been announced from October 2022 right through to February 2023.
That is a lot of cash with most of it coming from the $34.5 million announcement for the Orange Sports Complex, during which Mr Toole was grilled by media about pork barreling.
"I think that's a ridiculous question ... all the people behind me see that this is a needed project ... they all are pleased that this is going to happen," he said in response.
The stadium had been held over voters heads at the 2019 election with then Premier Gladys Berejiklian even travelling to Orange to tell residents they would only get it if they voted the Nationals back in.
Fast forward to 2023 and the project is happening regardless of who is in the seat come late in the day on March 25.
The breakdown per area showed Orange unuprisingly got the majority of the funding, a whopping $45,687,212. Next up was Cabonne with $7,695,915, Forbes on $2,162,411 and lastly Parkes with $1,773,788.
Aside from the stadium there are a number of standouts in the pile.
Forbes' Spooner Oval received almost $1 million alone for the construction of a new grandstand while the tennis and rugby club got $410,000 for new lighting.
There were two big roads in Orange that got funds, $3 million for Huntley Road and $1.25 million for Clergate Road.
One third of Cabonne's funding is going towards upgrades to its various pools with $2.8 million allocated while Eugowra got $1.5 million for the construction of a solar and battery plant.
Over half of the Parkes money is going towards sports ovals ($1 million) but even upgrades to Lake Canobolas topped that ($1.3 million).
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
