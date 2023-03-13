The KWS Killer Whales enjoyed two dominant victories in their recent Orange Water Polo round.
The Kinross side dominated the intermediate division last Thursday, accounting for clubmates Nessies 11-3, before taking down KWS Bluebottles 12-0.
Tom Tink was up front in the Killer Whales' first win with four goals, and Will Gerard bagged a treble. In the next victory Reggie Staniforth powered forward in attack with five goals.
In the other intermediates match, Orange Water Dragons delivered a consistent 6-1 victory over KWS Mantas, with Joshua Grant finding the back of the goal three times.
There were some tight results in the opens division as teams fight to climb the ladder ahead of the imminent finals.
A team effort ensured Jet Cobras were able to edge out Goal Diggers 5-3.
The Cobras scored at a goal a quarter before doubling up in the final period.
In the all-Platypus clash, Silver scraped home with a 4-3 win over Gold.
Jet Turtles shared the goals around as they downed KWS Krill 10-4.
In the other opens games Flounders were able to beat KWS Barracudas 4-3, and KWS Kingfish toppled Marco.
The junior games were clear-cut with KWS Kraken accounting for Orange Lear Jets 13-5 as Hamish Searle scored a a whopping nine goals.
KWS Hydra downed Orange Water Dragons 9-2 where Charlie Hail and Ned Martel each bagged a a hat-trick of goals.
All teams will be back in the water this Thursday with only two more rounds before the finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.