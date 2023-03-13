MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Beauty start-up, bottle shop's new boss and graphic designer moves in

Vanessa Dixon has worked in the beauty industry for more than a decade, but never had the pleasure of running her own business...up until now.
Ms Dixon opened Vanessa Anne's Beauty on February 8 at one of two pods-for-hire in McNamara Street and has enjoyed things so far.
"I've had a mobile store before and I've worked in salons around town, but I'm just looking to trial this in a little pod to see how it goes, just to build the clientele up," she said.
"Then if it goes good, I'll go a little bit bigger with it."
Having started out with the International Beauty Institute 16 years ago, Ms Dixon believed now was the right time to go out on her own.
"I thought it would be a good little experience, just to get in here and have a go. It's where everything happens, so the location and parking around here is really good," she said.
"I've just been working from salon to salon, but I was sick of working for people and wanted to do something for myself."
Initially, the business will be open seven days a week as Ms Dixon looks to see what hours work best going forward.
"I want to find out when the busy days are. I do get walk-ins who pull up and ask to do their brows. I've also got the clients I've always had still come in," she added.
"I do everything in beauty. We do eyebrows, lashes, facials, just up to date beauty treatments."
It's out with the old and in with the new at the Orange Cellars Bottle Shop.
Earlier this year, the Central Western Daily brought you news that long-time store manager George Eleftheriou was moving into the world of finance.
Taking his place was Michael Brady, who officially started up with the bottle shop on Monday.
"My background has always been liquor and hospitality and I've known George for nearly 20 years," Mr Brady said.
"I ran into George one day who told me he was finishing up and changing career paths. He asked if I was interested in having a chat to the owners, which I was, and it all went forward from there."
Having most recently worked in Bathurst, where he was in charge of a bottle shop, Mr Brady got his start in Orange at Liquorland, before taking on roles with the Robin Hood Hotel and Bundaberg Rum throughout the past two decades.
"I've got 28 years experience, pretty much all vested within the liquor and hospitality industry. I think it puts me in good stead," he added.
Samara Simmons has always had a passion for helping small businesses grow their image.
Now the former Central Coast woman will be looking to help those in Orange.
The graphic designer recently moved to town and with her, brought her business, Cassidy Designs.
"We've got friends in Orange and we've been coming here for holidays for the last four or five years and I love the small town feel," she said.
"It's got everything you need and it just feels nice. I also like how pretty it is."
With her self-owned business, Ms Simmons started out doing memorial stationary such as orders of service booklets and visual tributes. She then moved into doing websites and graphic designs for businesses around her region.
"I love working with small businesses," she added.
"My whole family and a lot of my friends run small businesses and I love helping people with their passion. Their small business is doing what they love. They absolutely love what they do and I get to make that more exciting."
She is now eager to work with the business owners of Orange and to meet new people while doing it.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
