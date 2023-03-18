The rabbit meat industry was a flourishing empire, back in the day. The Central West was sprawling with chilled sites for vermin storage.
There's one tale that even says naming the famous NRL Rabbitohs was an ode to trappers during the turn of the century back in the Depression era.
According to historical archives it's said that The Country Freezing Works Limited had multiple depots and warehouses across Orange, Parkes, Dubbo and the Hilltops regions, including both Cabonne and Blayney shires.
One of the larger works, the company's Canowindra site was believed to have started in 1910.
Bought by Canowindra Produce's Mark "Browny" Brown next door to the original block, the site has been empty for many years.
But after its establishment way back when, the freezing works was responsible for a thriving township that "relied upon rabbit trapping for a livelihood".
"Under the management of Mr Johnson, the [Canowindra] plant will be capable of treating about 2000 pairs of rabbits a day," Orange's Leader newspaper reported in December of 1910.
"And if the supply comes up to anticipations it will mean the distribution to about £300 in the town every week [and] about a dozen men will be employed at the factory."
For the present only rabbits will be treated, but probably the factory will be extended so as to include lambs later on [with] a siding to be constructed into the factory.- Reported in Orange's Leader newspaper, December 31 in 1910.
Rabbit plagues riddled much of the South-East Australian bush between 1870 through to 1950, where men or "rabbit trappers" would load motor lorries after catching the vermin.
These outbreaks also meant costly impacts for agriculture, where farmers faced uneconomic threats from the destruction they caused to their land.
This is why trappers eventually became a very attractive labourer to have around.
Initially they'd earn a weekly pay of three to four pounds in the 1900s - an income roughly equivalent to $6.
Though that pay gradually increased to 10 to 12 pounds, or $20 to $24 per week, around the year 1910
By the late 1920s to 1940s when a massive boom in skin and carcass prices soared, trapping as a job became very desirable - because they were then pulling in a wage of about 40 pounds.
This meant they were clearing a whopping weekly income of $80, with the perks of their labour deemed pretty well-off in terms of financial security.
It's also why The Country Freezing Works Limited across the Central West ended up providing thousands of rabbit trappers with employment during those peak years in the industry.
Though it was the introduction of the small town's railway that bolstered that work even more.
"Canowindra has gone ahead by leaps and bounds," a correspondent of the Daily Telegraph reported in August of 1911.
"In such a short period the population has almost been doubled. The town is badly laid out and large sums of money will have to be spent to modernise its appearance; but in the way of buildings, modern brick structures have been erected."
Three banks were also operating at the time, along with "the usual public building" and updated stores and hotels.
There was also mention of the village's "two flour mills, a rabbit-freezing works, and a butter factory".
Later in mid-1914, newspapers the Canowindra Star and Eugowra News recorded handover of the business.
It said that The Country Freezing Company had decided to "excercise option of purchase" of the empire, which included the Canowindra Butter and Refrigerating Company.
" at the amount stipulated in the original agreement," it wrote, " a resolution was passed confirming the sale."
Though the thriving vermin works apparently came to a demise some four years later in 1918 - at least it did for the rabbit meat side of business.
A Cargo reporter said its closing down had caused a great deal of "hardship" in the Canowindra district, leaving many without employment.
"Many of the residents relied upon rabbit trapping for a livelihood," it read.
Poisons of all descriptions are expensive, and trapping is the only means of keeping the pest down.- Along with vermin disease, cost of chemicals played a role in the downfall of the rabbit meat industry.
Then-known as the National Advocate, Bathurst reporters covered a story to follow on February 12 of 1918.
It said that a large number of men were struggling after being "thrown on the labour market" in western-based centres due to the closing down of its operations.
"At Orange, trappers are [now] searching for other avenues of employment, which, at present, is hard to secure," it read.
"Wellington rabbiters were affected, besides the staff of the freezing works [and] Canowindra will be hard hit.
"The whole of the [company's] works have been closed down, with the exception of the main works at Blayney, which will be kept open only for the purchase of local supplies."
Prices for the vermin "per pair" then took a dive - later flagging the myxomatosis disease as the rabbit meat industry's main downfall.
According to a relative (wishing to remain anonymous) of the late Barry Charlwood, Mr Charlwoood's wife Judy Barrett (and family) were the former owners of the site before "Browny" purchased the now-vacant block.
The relative said it operated as Barrett's Freezing Works during the late 80s, distributing frozen food "in four or five trucks" to and from the city, and around the Central West.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
