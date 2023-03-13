'It's inspirational': World Cup fever creeping in as young guns hope for dream Matildas run

With just a few more months left to wait until the Fifa Women's World Cup hits Australian shores, the buzz amongst Orange's youngsters is growing by the day.
While the city's love-affair with the game may not be at the heights of neighbouring Bathurst, it has grown in recent years, with the re-emergence of the senior women's competition in 2021 a signal that the sport is starting to gain steam once more.
For 16-year-old Ella Turner - who has played football since the age of four - she hopes that turning the international spotlight down under will have a positive impact on the sport in the Central West.
"I've watched the Matildas on TV and it's inspirational, the women showing that they're just as good as the men and just as entertaining," she said.
"I think it will definitely bring publicity to the sport and hopefully get younger girls interested as well."
Ellie Pearce made the change from netball to football three years ago and has loved being able to play in an all-female team, as opposed to a combined boys and girls side.
"It's good because you get time on the field," the 14-year-old said.
"When you're in a mixed team, you don't really get much time and you feel left out a little bit."
Ellie's dad Steve Pearce - whose daughters Bella and Montana also play the game - believed the growth of the sport at the senior level would benefit the junior players in the long run.
"It's good that they've got a women's competition that they can play in," he said.
"They've had a junior team in a mixed competition for a few years and they're stepping up to seniors now, so it's good that they can stay together. It's a bit more inclusive when it's the all-girls team and they really try to play for each other."
As for the World Cup, he shares the hope that it will bring a player registration boom to town.
"I hope it encourages girls to get out and get involved and just have a crack," he added.
"Numbers aren't huge out here, but there's a lot of work with the ODFA and the rep system for the females to show that there is a pathway and opportunities. Being able to watch it in primetime is pretty cool."
Robyn Churchland is the secretary for Waratahs Football Club and one of the driving forces behind the senior women's competition coming back to the Central West.
"The whole idea is to keep our women's competition up and running," she said.
"We're working very hard to create a pathway for young girls to continue on."
She believes the upcoming World Cup could prove pivotal for many a player.
"Soccer is such a great game for young girls and young boys to be playing," she said.
"I just think it's important that we try our hardest, especially with the World Cup coming, so that it can inspire people.
"There's so many amazing players from all over the world, so it's great that we can watch them, either in person or on tv, so that they can aspire to improve their skills and maybe make the Matildas one day."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
