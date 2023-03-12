Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Josh Beuzeville, 20, placed on court order after pleading guilty in court to assault

Updated March 12 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Punch on at a birthday party lands 'embarrassed' 20-year-old in court for the first time

EXISTING tension between two men is believed to have fuelled a punch on at a birthday party, which brought a 20-year-old before court for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.