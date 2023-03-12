IT'S NOT everyday that a funny little feathered friend finds themselves at the Bathurst Small Animal Pound.
And, it's not everyday that said feathered friend finds a family, but in the span of less than a week, this is exactly what has happened for Ferdinand the white duck.
After being left in the overnight pens at the pound on Sunday night, the duck, who was named Ferdinand by council staff, gained a lot of attention on social media.
And, according to a council spokesperson, Ferdinand has since found a family.
The white duck, who had his wings clipped to ensure he can't fly too far away, made some Bathurst residents his very lucky new owners.
Though the small animal shelter more frequently finds homes for domestic animals including dogs and cats, a council spokesperson said it does cater for a variety of animals.
In the past, the pound has had to adapt to sheltering animals including chickens, ducks, sheep, goats, rabbits.
Despite the pound having the ability to make modifications in order to house animals that are a little out of the ordinary, it is something that can prove challenging.
According to a council spokesperson, they were forced to adapt and overcome some small hitches in order to make Ferdinand as comfortable as possible for his stay.
Though Ferdinand has found a home, there is still an abundance of animals at the pound searching for their forever homes.
Council encourages anyone looking for a pet or companion to consider adoption.
Animals available for adoption are posted to the Bathurst Regional Council Facebook page, and can be visited by appointment.
To make an appointment to adopt an animal, phone 6333 6190.
