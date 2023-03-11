CWD on Sunday | Air of familiarity sweeps across our skies

There was an air of familiarity sweep across Orange on Friday.
On the back of our region's worst bushfire in three years at Hill End, smoke drifted our direction and with it that smokey, fiery aroma was once again in the air.
That smell we were met by daily throughout late 2019 and into 2020 while much of the Blue Mountains was engulfed in our worst bushfire crisis in history. It was here again.
No one will forget what it was like over the course of those months. Many lives were lost and hundreds of properties devastated.
And so while the worst of the bushfire season is, in theory, in our review mirror the out of control bushfire just north east of us here in Orange should act as a timely reminder, if the smoke that we were met by on Friday did not, that the bushfire threat in the Central Rangers is currently still very real, even if we are in autumn and not summer.
Next week we'll again hit that 30 degree mark. That's now almost a common occurrence, again, after a mild summer in 2021-22.
And with that glass ceiling now well and truly smashed through in 2023, it's time we remain vigilant.
There were a few disgruntled parents as a result, but the closure of some schools across our region on Monday due to a heightened bushfire threat on a windy start to the week is a perfect example of that vigilance at the highest level.
The RFS - alongside the incredible work they do on the frontline when these disasters hit our area - is taking this current threat very seriously. As we should, too.
How sad is it that some sections of our community are reliant upon a greyhound racing industry to provide entertainment with no consideration for the inevitable injury and death to many of these beautiful animals.
An industry that continues to prop up the out of control gambling scourge in our society.
Hey, but that's okay, greyhounds and many other animals, are a disposable commodity who have NO Choice or Voice, in other words, exploitation for society's greed.
And please, breeders and trainers, spare me the argument that you all love and respect your hounds! If that was truly the case you certainly wouldn't be putting them at such risk of injury or death.
Sadly, official industry statistics speak for themselves.
It's an exciting time in Orange, the month of March.
FOOD Week is genuinely one of the best times of the year and with the night markets at Robertson Park not that far off, we're going to be doing our best to highlight some of the wonderful people who help bring both FOOD Week to life and produce the incredible food we really are so lucky to have in our backyard.
We kicked it off last week by catching up with cheese extraordinaire, Second Mouse Cheese Co's SJ Pienaar and chef Richard Learmonth.
