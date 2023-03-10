Central Western Daily
Court

Joshua Hamilton convicted in Bathurst Local Court for two driving matters after drink-driving stint

By Court Reporter
March 10 2023 - 7:00pm
The man was arrested and taken to Nimbin Police Station where he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.117.

A man has been brought back to reality after a magistrate reminded him of the penalties imposed regarding criminal behaviour following his drink-driving stint.

