A man has been brought back to reality after a magistrate reminded him of the penalties imposed regarding criminal behaviour following his drink-driving stint.
Joshua Hamilton, 22, of Clairvaux Lane, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 1 to mid-range PCA and not having provisional plates on his car.
Police officers from Nimbin Police Station said they were conducting patrols through the Nimbin CBD when they saw a vehicle - driven by Hamilton - travelling along Tuntable Falls Road about 8.30pm on November 27 last year, court documents indicate.
Hamilton was stopped for random testing and once he gave police his 'Provisional 1' licence, police noticed there were no p-plates on his car.
Hamilton, who told police he had four beers prior to driving, was then subject to a roadside alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
The court heard when Hamilton went to get out of his car, he reached out of the window and tried to open the door from the outside, which added to police suspicions of his drunken state.
Hamilton was arrested and taken to Nimbin Police Station where he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.117.
Ms Thackray, who represented Hamilton during sentencing, told the court her client only drove for two kilometres but noted his "stupidity" given he was on a community correction order for unrelated matters at the time.
"I've reiterated the stupidity of what he's been doing. He knew he wasn't meant to be drinking and knew it was complete stupidity," Ms Thackray said.
After noting Hamilton's criminal history, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was "going to take him a while to pay off the fines", which came to $1400.
"I get the feeling you think you control your life. You don't when it comes to committing crimes. You have to pay the price," Magistrate Ellis said.
In addition to the fines, Hamilton was disqualified from driving for four months and must have an alcohol interlock device installed on his car for 12 months.
