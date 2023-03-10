Central Western Daily
Truck rollover on Great Western Highway brings traffic to stop

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:30pm
Truck rollover on Great Western Highway outside Mount Lambie brings stops traffic. Orange. Picture supplied.

A truck rollover has brought "significant delays" and bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Great Western Highway.

