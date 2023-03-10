A truck rollover has brought "significant delays" and bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Great Western Highway.
The trailer of a commercial vehicle flipped near Mount Lambie - between Bathurst and Lithgow - before 3pm.
Emergency services attended the scene. Live traffic says: "`Exercise caution, expect significant delays."
The east-bound lane was closed sometime after 4pm. A diversionary route has opened.
NSW Police says no injuries were recorded. It's unclear what caused the crash.
The CWD has reached out for information and this story will be updated when it becomes available.
