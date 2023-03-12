Natural disasters are worsening with climate change, silently demanding updated designs and planning for immediate action.
Calling for a rethink of the way funding is spent across Cabonne Shire, councillor and environmental ambassador Dr Andrew Rawson is a well-known voice in chambers.
In an interview with the Central Western Daily, Dr Rawson he said none of the state's councils are "fully prepared" for natural disasters and no council (alone) has the resources to deal with severe impacts from climate change.
But local councils do need significant support - at both state and federal levels of government - "on top of the grants" already in play.
Although the issue isn't just about the dollars and those alone.
It's about recognising that climate change brings a whole new suite of challenges that require a rethink about how we spend that money.- Dr Andrew Rawson to 'warn and guide' councillors on changing global climate and the need to team this with adequate infrastructure.
"We already build [infrastructure] to a set of standards; for example, bridges over rivers and creeks need to be built high and strong enough to withstand expected flood flows [and] most of the roads and bridges in Cabonne weathered the November storm really well," he said.
"We didn't get a complete collapse of our infrastructure [and] the reason for this is that in most cases the infrastructure was built to withstand major storm events, and they largely did their job.
"However some locations fared very poorly, not due to council inaction or poor planning, but due to a combined set of environmental circumstances that are undoubtedly exacerbated by global climate change.
"This is what we now need to address."
Which is a strong link to why Dr Rawson continues to advocate on council to improve the standard or design of infrastructure across the shire.
He said that spending money on projects that only restore a "like for like" situation isn't where the answers or solutions lie.
"I have been arguing strongly for a significant rethink in how we prioritise and spend whatever money comes our way [and] the task is not insurmountable, but it requires community understanding of the fact that climate change exists," he said.
"It has a well understood cause and trajectory and a reasonably surmised set of local impacts - the floods in 2022 and the bushfires in 2019-20 across Eastern Australia are just examples of what we are now dealing with."
Following any natural disaster, Cr Rawson said there's always a "very strong push" for councils and governments to restore people to their homes and get businesses back to the way they were.
But severe floods "prove" that statewide infrastructure is no longer working and can't keep up with the aftermath.
It also stands to reason why NSW has its Flood Enquiry body, and why the Reconstruction Authority was created.
"To do this 'betterment' we are hamstrung by two key situations - the insurance environment, and the standards we use to build and to plan," Dr Rawson said.
"Insurance generally only pays to return a situation to what it was before the damage and, therefore, is not a good way to deal with a trending situation like climate change.
Similarly, councils apply rules and regulations according to set standards and planning constraints but what do we do if these become inadequate over time?- Dr Andrew Rawson on the need to update infrastructure to keep up with a changing climate.
"The Lismore, Western Sydney and now Cabonne floods have provided evidence that this isn't good enough anymore."
With councillors still in the process of deciding next moves in a tough game of post-recovery priorities, Dr Rawson will argue these concerns in upcoming workshops.
"It's all 'early days' in the process but I'm hopeful of a respectful hearing from other councilors and staff," he said.
"No-one wants these disasters to occur, so the best I can do at the moment is to warn and guide as best I can."
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
