A man described as "disturbed" and "let down" by protective services has been jailed after threatening to kill a police officer as well as damaging laundry machinery.
Blake Robert McDonald, 29, fronted Orange Local Court from the dock, pleading guilty to one count of stalk/intimidate with intent to cause harm, one count of destroy or damage property and one count of break and enter.
Court documents showed that on August 8, 2022 between 1am and 1.10am McDonald broke into the laundry room at the Ibis Hotel in Orange.
He removed the laundry liquid dispenser (valued at $1144) and broke the washing machine (valued at $4500).
Next he took a clothes dryer ($4800), which police later found on its side in the driveway of the hotel. McDonald was arrested following a positive fingerprint identification from the scene.
He told police he was on a "drug and booze bender" at the time and didn't recall anything.
Later, on the morning of October 10, 2022, a police officer left their home to head to work. McDonald, who lived on the same street, was standing in his front yard.
McDonald unleashed a tirade at the officer, yelling "ya f--king dog c--t, ya grub. Come over here and I'll smash ya. Go on, off ya go. F--k off ya dog. You better watch your house when you're gone you dog c--t. I'm going to smash it up.
"I know who you are you f--kin dog. You know who I am. I'll f--kin kill you, ya dog. I'll run through your house. You know who I am. Go on, run away ya dog."
The officer called Orange Police Station and upon hearing this, McDonald lay face down on the ground and said "come and arrest me ya f--kin dog".
At 6.15pm that day police arrested McDonald and took him to the station where he appeared remorseful and wished to apologise.
In court lawyer Sarah Ellison said her client was "very unwell" at the time of the offending and asked for an Intensive Corrections Order (ICO).
"A careful, holistic approach would assist him to reintegrate into the community, custody has not helped him at all," she said.
The court heard that McDonald had a very difficult upbringing, growing up in foster care and suffering physical abuse from some of his foster families.
That, in addition to long-term drug use, led prosecutors to say that a community-served sentence could be possible and that his moral culpability may be reduced.
Magistrate David Day was in agreeance in regard to McDonald's difficulties in life but said a full-time prison sentence could not be avoided.
"He was a very disturbed child," Mr Day said.
"In my view Mr McDonald can feel extremely let down by the protection system. It (his upbringing) was not his fault. However it is his responsibility to navigate his way through life and seek assistance when required. His drug use also must be addressed.
"The offending thankfully had no weapons involved. In that sense it could have been a lot worse. The objective seriousness is aggravated by his record.
"These matters are too serious for a sentence of less than three years. He cannot be trusted, he's breached a previous Community Corrections Order and community safety cannot be assured without some time in full-time custody.
"He has a crying need for mental health treatment."
McDonald was sentenced to an aggravated prison sentence of three years and three months with a non-parole period of 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.