Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Lachlan Valley Water asks political parties to put aside differences in support of Wyangala Dam

Updated March 10 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state's political parties are being urged to put aside political difference and come out in bipartisan support for the Wyangala Dam wall raising project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.