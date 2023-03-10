Numbers might be slightly down, but there's still plenty to celebrate this weekend when the Orange City tens returns for its 20th edition.
In last year's tournament, The Pacifica Barbarians won the Cup with a side that included Woodbridge Cup guns Sia Nemani and George Lolo and Blue Bulls representatives Filisione Pauta and Ratu Roko.
Tournament organisor Fletcher Niven confirmed they'll be back to defend the title this year.
"They'll have a very similar team, yes," he said.
Niven added there had been interest two days out from the tournament as sides make last minute decision to join in the fun.
Along with that though there have been some withdrawals, making for many alterations to the draw.
But now, the competition is settled with 10 teams to play at Waratahs Sports Ground and Pride Park. Last year's edition had 18 sides with the Barbarians donating the prize-money then won last year to Tongan relief funds.
Runner-ups in the final was Mr Fiji Nadi who are returning again this season.
Last year's second division competition was won by UNSW but they won't be back to retain the title.
Orange City's under 21s side took out the tournament plate with three sides from the club nominated this year.
The day will kick off at 1pm with Orange City Pride up against the Brown Snakes.
The latter side will come from Newcastle with a handful of players from Orange Emus and City, a part of that team.
Orange City Cubs will also play Orange City Puma at 1 along with Dubbo Brothers and Mr Fiji Nadi.
The following matches at 1:20 will be Naitasiri Highlanders vs Syd Navosa Hunters (Pride Park) and Syd Ra Roosters vs Pacific Barbarians at Waratahs 1.
Two more rounds will follow before divisions are split into two, with the first semi-final at 3:20.
The grand final will be at 6:20.
