Court

Rick Porter placed on court order after pleading guilty in Bathurst Local Court to contravening an AVO

By Court Reporter
March 9 2023 - 7:00pm
A man who emptied cans and bottles through a Return and Earn machine later returned a positive breath test. File picture.

"A lapse in judgement" is how a 41-year-old man described his brush with the law after an argument about custard led to a trip to the police station.

