For Peter Son, opening his latest business venture in town was almost like welcoming another child into the family.
The owner of the Leaf Café has had the goal to bring more Korean inspired flavours to Orange, ever since he started introducing dishes during the height of Covid.
"The popular one was chicken, and then I noticed there was a lot of demand for it and for more flavours," he said.
"I didn't want to make it too big, but I wanted to try. I wanted a challenge for myself to upgrade for the future."
That challenge came in the form of a standalone Korean friend chicken shop - PFC Orange - which opened on Thursday at 105 Glenroi Avenue, the former location of Spuddz.
"Last year there was a lot of planning and then in November, I was looking for the right site, not too big and not too small," Mr Son said.
"I found this spot in December. The most meaningful thing is all of the designs and the shop was made together with the staff. The staff are putting a lot of love and affection into this store."
This was key, because Mr Son wanted to bring a "warm and friendly" feel to the new business.
With the initial feedback from the first day's trade being on the positive side, Mr Son was all smiles having seen his vision come to life.
"I am proud of myself and my team, especially my manager Liz (Mendigorin). She has really helped me out a lot from the beginning until now. If you asked me about how I'm feeling now...unbelievable. It came true," he said.
"We are targeting the family dishes, so not too much chilli. But what I was most surprised by (on Thursday) was that the hot and spicy dishes were selling the most."
Although they are still working out a few of the kinks that come with opening any business, the initial plan will be to open from 11.30am until 7.30pm, seven days a week going forward.
"This is the beginning of the big picture," Mr Son said.
"I'm trying to introduce more of the dishes, not just the chicken by itself. Once we've settled down, we can try and introduce a few more of the Korean foods to Orange."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
