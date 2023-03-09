Central Western Daily
Money Matters, with Russell Tym | Government keen to tax super balances

By Russell Tym
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:01pm
Is that a Super idea? Government tax plan just a quick fix

The Government proposal to tax large superannuation balances at a higher rate doesn't sound unreasonable in principle, depending on the limit chosen and how the tax is calculated. Unfortunately, the Government has chosen a fairly low limit and says it won't be indexed to inflation.

