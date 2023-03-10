Lighting would act like a honeypot - drawing undesirables out at all hours of darkness. As it is now, darkness acts as a deterrent.

Wirraburra Walk is not a street. Who would police the security of the walkway during the night? Police patrol cars have no access. Police on bikes? I don't think so. If residents phone police due to a security incident/drug taking/violence how would police gain access?

Houses that back onto Wirraburra Walk have no/low fences. Undesirables on the walkway would be able to 'suss out' houses that are in darkness and would be easy to be broken into. Lighting along the walkway would cast just enough light into properties to allow undesirables to jump fences and hide in semi-darkness. The backs of people's houses (with sliding doors, more windows etc) are generally more vulnerable to break-and-enter than house fronts (with usually one secured front door).

What if houses were occupied by a woman or elderly person - they would be very vulnerable and in physical danger in any break-ins.

If Wirraburra Walk was lit, women/people might feel that it is safe to jog/walk at night. Lighting would indicate that the walkway is safe - yet nothing could be further from the truth. Women (let alone a single woman/man/teens in their home) would be very vulnerable. Who would protect these women/homeowners? Would security be the responsibility of the home-owners along the walkway? Can you imagine anyone brave/foolhardy enough if they heard screams/fighting/raised voices in the night to rush out and confront these undesirables? As I have noted above, police cars have no access and no regular patrols so it wouldn't be the police who will be keeping users of the walkway safe.