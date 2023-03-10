I would like to object to the proposed lighting along Wirrabarra Walk.
Whereas it might seem (superficially) a good idea, if the counsellors/administration had researched the proposal and its effects a little more deeply, and even consulted those affected (the owners of the properties who back on to the walkway) they would have found quite a number of disadvantages and dangers.
It is very disrespectful that residents weren't consulted about this idea and I doubt whether police were consulted either.
I would appreciate a reply to this letter and I hope the counsellors/council administration reconsider this proposal of lighting.
While most of the world is at last taking climate change/global warming seriously, there are, in my opinion, many concerns and questions still to be answered.
One question that has been on my list is: "How long do greenhouse gases remain in the atmosphere?"
From my reading, it's been estimated at 100 to 1000 years by different climate scientists and writers.
Whatever the number is, the build-up and accumulation of those gases over the years must be seen as a major concern, and one that is rarely discussed.
One writer once suggested that the gases from the invention of the steam engine by James Watt in 1769 are still in the atmosphere!
I read with interest and dismay the article in Wednesday's paper in regards to what appears to be an association between Sydney University Rugby Club and Kinross Wolaroi School for scholarships to help rugby players pursue university and play rugby with Sydney Uni.
As a lifelong rugby tragic I was hoping the rugby community would be moving away from its insular concentration on promoting the game only in private schools.
I would of thought that it might be a better idea to offer the same sort of assistance to all the Orange high schools.
And I would have thought that the kids going to Kinross are more likely to be able to afford and pursue university education than those from less salubrious establishments.
Perhaps these scholarships should go to those that really need them.
Rugby desperately needs to be more inclusive.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.