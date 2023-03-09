How to manage separation and divorce Advertising Feature

Whether separating from a partner or negotiating a divorce, there's support available. Picture Shutterstock

Ending a relationship is a very stressful event in anyone's life. You may be feeling a confusing range of painful emotions or overwhelmed by the practical elements of your breakup.

Whether you're separating from your partner or negotiating a divorce, there's widespread support available to help you move past this difficult period of life.

When it comes to separating from a long-term partner, it's normal to wonder how on earth you'll manage the practical implications of your breakup, let alone come to terms with the barrage of emotions that seem to assail you at every turn.

Having strong, painful feelings is normal. People experiencing separation or divorce can feel enraged, fearful, insecure or rejected when their relationship is ending.

Conversely, others might feel remorseful, guilty, relieved or ambivalent. Many people experience intense feelings of confusion.

All of these feelings and reactions to ending a relationship are normal, and for most people, they settle down in time.

If you feel unsafe or things are getting out of control, it's time to get help. This is especially important if you feel you're not looking after your children.

Talking to someone about your feelings may be the first step in finding a way through this challenging time.

Change and loss

One of the reasons separation or divorce evokes such strong feelings is that it brings about a vast range of changes and feelings of loss.

Every separation involves changing many aspects of your life, so most people find this journey difficult even if both parties agree on the need to separate and are cooperative.

Dreams and plans for the future can be interrupted by breakups. This can affect your sense of self, emotional and financial security, and lifestyle.

In addition, there are changes to familiar roles, routines and living arrangements. This impacts relationships with friends, relatives and children.

Of course, those with children may also have to re-think their routines and the time they spend with them, which can be painful.

Family dispute resolution (mediation)

Mediation is now compulsory in cases not involving significant violence or child abuse as an alternative to resolving disputes via legal means.

Mediation is for couples in conflict over child contact and sharing property.

The more amicably and calmly these problems can be resolved, the less is spent on expensive legal fees, and time in court can be avoided. Relationship Australia NSW's Bathurst office provides clients with a safe, supportive atmosphere and a method of talking to one another to help them sort out issues causing conflict and come up with acceptable solutions.

The office also has staff trained to involve children in this process. Understanding how children feel and have been affected by separation often helps parents think and arrive at solutions that are in the children's best interests.