Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

2023 NSW Election: Mystery candidates in Orange as ballot revealed

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 NSW Election, Orange ballot draw. George Bate (Sustainable Australia Party), Gillian Bramley (Public Education Party), Patricia Holt (Legalise Cannabis Party), Phil Donato (Independent), David Mallard (Greens), Aaron Kelly (SFF), Heather Dunn (Labor), and Tony Mileto (Nationals) will contest the seat.

A spate of new and unknown Orange candidates have emerged at the eleventh hour. Registrations have now closed and a ballot order has been finalised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.