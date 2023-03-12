Central Western Daily
Taya Donovan and Addison Newcombe part of the Sydney Roosters pathway with Kira-Lea Dargin coached Bondi United

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated March 12 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Fullback Taya Donovan and second-rower Addison Newcombe are now part of the Sydney Roosters pathway. Picture supplied

Growing up in Orange and having family in Condobolin, Kira-Lea Dargin knows what it's like to develop a football career in the country.

