Growing up in Orange and having family in Condobolin, Kira-Lea Dargin knows what it's like to develop a football career in the country.
She's also seen the other side of it, having played in the U.S.A.'s Women's Football Alliance League in 2019 with New York Wolves.
Now, with her playing days over, Dargin is ushering in the next group of elite sportswomen from the country.
Having been involved with the Bondi United junior rugby league side for nine years, Dargin recently became officially apart of the Sydney Roosters pathway system wit hteh under 14s side.
"I've had really strong connections with the club for a few years and as soon as these discussions and pathway presented itself and developed, they reached out to me and the conversation grew from there," she said.
Dargin's daughter Layla has been part of the Bondi system since under 5s and has the chance to be the first female athlete to go from that age group all the way to the top.
The mother-daughter duo were part of the victorious Woodbridge under 14s side from last year's Western Women's Rugby League tournament with Dargin coaching.
Among that squad was Canowindra's Addison Newcombe and Condobolin's Taya Donovan, with the two now part of the Roosters pathway system in Dargin's Bondi United side.
"They'll go from the red dust to beach," she laughed.
"We had some conversations about getting some of that bush to Bondi talent and those two girls were on the radar.
"We explored options in terms of relocating them to Sydney through boarding school and attending Endeavour Sports High School by supporting them through education and having them up here to be part of the pathway."
For Dargin, the opportunity to provide country kids with elite pathways is one she couldn't pass up.
Having played numerous sports at a young age, the path to a professional career in any code didn't really present itself.
Now Dargin has the chance to ensure kids are provided with a chance to improve themselves, and more importantly support them closely on the journey.
"I come from Orange and Orange is always home for me," she said.
"I see the huge difference in opportunity that's available in the metropolitan area compared to at home. For me it was important that wasn't something I didn't speak up on, so I'm voicing that and having that passion for it and giving these girls the opportunity.
"These opportunities weren't around when I was younger or even five to 10 years ago when I was in my heyday. It's up to people like myself and coaches and players in the system to make sure we're creating pathways that give the next generation the opportunity to do something."
After signing Orange players Lily Bone and Bec Prestwidge to the Sydney Roosters Tarsha Gale side along with Paige Bohringer and Georgie Barrett to development contracts, it's clear the club has identified the Central West as an area to expand its catchment.
Dargin believes the talent in the area speaks for itself, and the room for growth will only continue.
"This is the start of the potential of a new pathway for young girls out there," she said.
"I'm always keeping my eyes open and there's other coaches keeping their eyes open as well.
"These opportunities will start to present themselves more over the next couple of years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.