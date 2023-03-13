One of the men in charge of bettering the city's mental health believes more collaboration between organisations is the key to enacting change.
Richard Whitton was voted in as the new chairman for the Orange Region Suicide Prevention Network (ORSPN) in February, taking over the role from current vice-president Bernie Allen.
Mr Whitton is no stranger to the field, having worked as a mental health nurse for 47 years, before his retirement in 2021.
On top of that, he is also on the national committee for Psychs on Bikes, a group that travels across Australia with the goal of bettering the mental health of people in rural and regional communities.
"Locally, I'm also a member of the Orange Classic and Cafes Racer, which is all about getting blokes out of the shed, which we do by going to breakfast once a fortnight and engaging with people," he said.
"From there, I started to attend the Suicide Network meetings and I became really interested in the work that they were doing."
It was the diversity of the ORSPN which had Mr Whitton eager to join.
"There's something like nine non-government organisations in Orange and everybody does their own thing." he said.
"I was really happy that the membership of the Orange Suicide Prevention Network had a lot of representatives from these NGOs.
"I could see the usefulness of this group, to coordinate and put together how a lot of people in different organisations are tackling the suicide problem that's within the community."
Mr Whitton believes that any step forward, be it big or small, is one worth taking.
"When people drive past the big blue tree at Pilcher Park and ask what it is, then that's achieved its goal," he said.
"It starts a conversation about suicide. It prompts people into thinking if they can help."
The tree, which was officially unveiled in December 2022, is part of a national campaign to raise awareness about mental health and suicide.
Mr Whitton hopes that further collaboration between mental health groups can substantially reduce that number going forward.
"What I want to lead the network into doing is coordinating advertising and facilitating the group so that nobody is overlapping and things are occurring in a sequential manner to meet the needs of the community," he added.
"If somebody has an idea, we want to help them put that together, so that it is a coordinated approach. We want to do things in partnership."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
