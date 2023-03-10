Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Fast-tracking Cabonne's buy-back scheme the only 'realistic' solution for flood-torn homes

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
March 11 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eugowra's Dorothy and Robert Jones stand in the rubble of what's left of their deluged home with Cabonne Council 'committed' to fast-tracking buy-back scheme. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Upward of an estimated 130 years is what it would take to buy-back flood-ravaged homes in the Cabonne Region under the current scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.