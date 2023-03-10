The secret got out years ago but there are still plenty of Sydneysiders swapping traffic jams and shoebox backyards for the wide open spaces of Orange.
Two of those new arrivals are at different ends of their teaching careers but enjoying a fresh start at Kinross Wolaroi School.
Maddison Jones has just started her third year as a science teacher while Lindsay Irik has taken up the role as junior strings coordinator after more than two decades living in the city.
Ms Jones told the Central Western Daily she was keen to build on her first full year in the classroom free of COVID restrictions.
"I've not been here that long but so far so good," she said.
"I actually haven't been stuck in traffic yet which is particularly nice. The community feel is very different so I'm really enjoying it.
"Last year was actually my first full year of proper teaching on site so it was a lot but much nicer than talking to the kids over Zoom.
"You weren't really teaching it was more wellbeing. Just making sure the kids were ok."
Ms Jones said she had jumped at the opportunity for a change of scenery after doing a prac at Kinross during her uni studies.
"It was ready for a lifestyle change," she explained.
"I wanted to do something different and just get out of Sydney. I did one of my pracs at Kinross in 2020 and when I saw they had a job I applied straight away.
"I'm excited to be here, the grounds are stunning and there's so much space and opportunities to do new things especially with science.
"This is a big change. I grew up on the Northern Beaches so a very different lifestyle."
Whereas Ms Jones is at the start of her career, Ms Irik is starting a new job for the first time in 16 years.
"I haven't started a new job since I was in my twenties so it was a bit of a reality check. It's good though I was ready for a change," she said.
An accomplished violinist and music teacher, Ms Irik said she was enjoying being back in the regions and keen to contribute.
"I grew up in Armidale and moved to Sydney when I was 14 mainly because music and study brought me there," she said.
"Sydney was just getting more crazy and hectic especially with a three-year old. I thought that Orange would be similar to when I grew up in the 1980s in Armidale.
"As a musician it's great that there are regional conservatoriums here and in Bathurst as well as good schools with music programs.
"We'd been thinking about it during COVID so when the opportunity came up I grabbed it.
"The vibe I've gotten form talking with musicians here is they really need the teachers. There seems to be a demand for musical education."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
