One player is chosen to be in. This player must run around and tag as many other players as they can. When tagged, a player becomes 'stuck in the mud'. They cannot move and must stand with their legs and arms apart. The only way to be freed is for a non-tagged player to crawl through their legs. Or easier just to be tagged by a non-tagged player on their elbow if the ground is wet. The game ends when all players have been tagged and are 'stuck in the mud' or the chaser is pooped. Then you can use two chasers.