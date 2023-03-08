One of the games I used to play as a child and young teen was 'stuck in the mud'.
I have seen it still played in this generation. It is kind of timeless as a game.
One player is chosen to be in. This player must run around and tag as many other players as they can. When tagged, a player becomes 'stuck in the mud'. They cannot move and must stand with their legs and arms apart. The only way to be freed is for a non-tagged player to crawl through their legs. Or easier just to be tagged by a non-tagged player on their elbow if the ground is wet. The game ends when all players have been tagged and are 'stuck in the mud' or the chaser is pooped. Then you can use two chasers.
The game is a good analogy of what can happen in life.
Life hands us moments where we find ourselves 'stuck in the mud', tagged if you like, and the result inhibits our freedom as persons.
It is then help from another is appreciated. Help from a friend, or our great friend Jesus, divine help.
You can stand there and wait and stay stuck or call out, ask for help.
Getting 'stuck in the mud' creates increasing anxiety as the problem remains. We do need each other in the journey.
Travelling alone is not the same as travelling with companions. We forget to ask; we forget to pray.
I was fascinated these past weeks asking classes of children if they prayed or not.
And for those who did pray, "What feelings arose?" Consistently the children shared they felt at peace, comforted and safe.
One bloke in the Good Book expressed, with thankfulness to God, his experiences of going through a difficult time.
'When I felt my feet slipping you came with your love and kept me steady. And when I was burdened with worries you comforted me and made me feel secure.'
God does that as He comes alongside us to tag us, to free us, who have been tagged with trials and experiences that could keep us stuck.
It is good to have a helping hand when we are stuck. Once I was out with a building inspector on an unformed country road when we got stuck.
The building inspector offered to get out of the car and push while I was behind the wheel. He stood at the back of the car, in the middle, pushing against the boot as I pushed on the accelerator.
As the car moved forward the back wheels began spinning and the car slid sideways. I kept going and made it to firm ground.
I looked in the rear vision mirror and all I saw was a set of smiling white teeth and a bloke covered in mud from head to foot.
We laughed and had a story to tell.
