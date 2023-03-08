One of the biggest names in Central West greyhound racing has praised ramped-up efforts to build a new "state of the art" facility in Orange.
On Tuesday night Orange City Council voted to work with industry bodies towards building a new racing complex, possibly at the old trotting track site off Bathurst Road.
Jason Lyne - trainer and manager at the recently destroyed Bathurst track - joined more than 100 people and at least two dogs in person for the Civic Centre meeting. He told the CWD:
"It's very positive. There's a long way to go but this support is fantastic ... It's a great first step.
"I just want another track in the Central West. Whether it's Bathurst or Orange - I'm neutral. I live in Orange but I've been driving to Bathurst for the last ten years.
"My preference is just that we get the best site, with the best facility, and provide the best thing for the community and participants."
Destruction of Bathurst's Kennerson Park during floods last year opened the door to peak body funding construction of a replacement track in Orange, Lithgow, Dubbo, or Bathurst.
The Colour City has emerged as favourite due to the now-abandoned Highland's Paceway - proposed for conversion - already licensed for racing.
Councillor Jeff Whitton has campaigned for the track to come to Orange and brought the Tuesday-night motion to council.
"I'm extremely happy .... If we as council approve the sale or whatever framework is needed to get it into Orange, they'd start tomorrow," he said.
"We've just got to make sure we put the plans and the actions into play.
"The great thing about the trotting facility is it pretty much meets all the criteria under all the planning rules.
"There's a few things to be completed but I think councillors are pretty keen to get it moving."
Not everyone is supporting the push. Cr David Mallard and Cr Mel McDonell both voted against the motion, flagging animal welfare are their primary concern.
"We've heard about improvements in the industry and integrity as well as potential economic benefits ... but there are systemic problems," Mallard said at the time.
"RSPCA outlines issues like oversupply, injuries, physical overexertion, inadequate housing, lack of socialisation, illegal live baiting ... and high euthanasia rates.
"While there might be stats showing these problems have reduced, animal welfare issues haven't gone away."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.