Prior to the 1930s jewellers sold magnifying glasses and glasses to improve eyesight. Mr Hansen believed that optometry was the future and guided his son Fred to become an optometrist. After Mr Hansen's death in 1934 at the age of 87, the jewellery shop was sold and Fred established his optometry practice in Anson Street which is currently the site of Woolworths. This practice is now Hansen Optometrists in Summer Street.