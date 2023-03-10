The descendants of Henry Hansen have opened up about how their family name came to become one of the most well-known around Orange.
Mr Hansen, a Danish national, was 20 the Prussians occupied lower Jutland and conscripted all young Danes into the Prussian army.
Most young men left Jutland, including Mr Hansen, who was smuggled out of Denmark, took a boat to London and then sailed on to Sydney.
The ship arrived in Sydney in 1867. It was at this time that he changed his name from Hans Joergensen Hansen to Henry Olaf Hansen.
A watchmaker and jeweller, he travelled to Braidwood and the Araluen gold mine where he had organised a position there as a jeweller.
Within five years he had married Mary Higgins and started a family. Over the next few years they lived in several towns including Inverell, Cootamundra and Sydney, before finally settling in Orange in 1880 with a family of two girls and two boys.
It was in Orange where they would established Hansens Watchmaker and Jewellers at 234 Summer St, just below the Post Office. Mr Hansen worked in the front of the shop and sold watches, clocks, jewellery, fine china, trophies and awards and also made repairs.
The family lived at the back of the shop and upstairs. Their life was described by the journalist Joe Glasson who wrote a regular column in the Orange paper, The Leader. These columns were collected and edited by Elizabeth Edwards in The Inky Way, 2011 (pages 188-189).
"Hansen's home was a great place for musical evenings, with Ollie (Mrs Fox Martin) playing the violin, and Lena (the late Mrs Frank Burrows) the piano," the book read.
"All his family worked with him in the jeweller's shop and lived at home until they married. He was a sociable man who enjoyed the company of his children and their friends."
All four children became lifelong residents of Orange. The eldest, Lena, married Frank Burrows the dentist, and their son Harrie followed on his father's dentistry practice in Anson Street until the 1960s. Son Louis was a dentist until his death in 1927.
Daughter Olla managed her father's shop and later married pharmacist Fox Martin who worked next door. The youngest, Fred, was an optometrist in his father's shop from 1905.
Prior to the 1930s jewellers sold magnifying glasses and glasses to improve eyesight. Mr Hansen believed that optometry was the future and guided his son Fred to become an optometrist. After Mr Hansen's death in 1934 at the age of 87, the jewellery shop was sold and Fred established his optometry practice in Anson Street which is currently the site of Woolworths. This practice is now Hansen Optometrists in Summer Street.
Mr Hansen was described in his obituary as "of noble character, of high and buoyant spirit, refined and with integrity. Cultured, keen in judgement, strong in mind and heart, his refinement and integrity were an example for all to follow. He was kind and charitable, which was often unknown to others."
"His charity and kindness... were spontaneous and sincere and known and appreciated by his townspeople."
He "demonstrated support of movements of local, civic and sporting achievement."
The Hansen family celebrated the 156th anniversary of Henry Hansen's arrival in Australia on Saturday, March 4. The family gathered at the grave of Henry Hansen at Orange Cemetery.
A special feature of the reunion was the Danish gravestone of Henry's parents, dated 1880 and 1885. Danish church authorities at Skaerbaek suggested that the gravestone should be taken to Orange as no direct ancestors lived in Denmark.
Mr Hansen was one of two sons to emigrate to Australia, and now Henry has 300 descendants. Orange optometrist Nick Hansen travelled to Skaerbeck and was officially presented with the gravestone which he brought back to the city.
