Central Western Daily
Home/Community/History
Our History

History of the Hansen family in Orange unveiled

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family reunion at Henry Hansen's grave at Orange Cemetary. Picture supplied.

The descendants of Henry Hansen have opened up about how their family name came to become one of the most well-known around Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.