Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Lily Martin reflects on her Tarsha Gale debut with St George Dragons

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Martin has become a versatile player for St George Dragons in the Tarsha Gale Cup. Picture supplied

Over the years, Lily Martin has dominated in the halves for Orange Hawks, Molong Bulls and Orange Vipers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.