Over the years, Lily Martin has dominated in the halves for Orange Hawks, Molong Bulls and Orange Vipers.
But making the next step to the NSWRL Tarsha Gale competition has opened a new rugby league world for her, after making the switch to hooker.
Martin's debut for St George Dragons came in round four of the competition, with her side winning 20-12 against Cronulla Sharks.
For her, the first three rounds were all about knuckling down on the training paddock as she watched her team-mates suffer two losses and a draw in the opening rounds.
Initially training as a halfback, coaches spotted something in the former Orange Anglican Grammar School captain that resulted in a switch.
"They gave me a go at hooker (after training as halfback) and liked me there," she said.
"The first couple of weeks I wasn't in the team because of a couple of areas I needed to work on at training. Obviously I improved on those things at training then they gave me a go at hooker and I pretty much improved on the skills I need to to get there."
Martin was then named for her round four debut, with the intention of her coming off the bench to play dummy half.
Understandably, she admitted there were a few butterflies leading into the game.
"I was pretty nervous because I had to make a good impression," she said.
"I haven't really played 9 before, so I was pretty nervous going on the field but I felt comfortable there so it was pretty good."
Currently with Martin living in Orange still, her commitment to the Dragons means she drives up to Sydney on a Wednesday and trains that day and Friday before playing on Saturday, along with doing her own drills earlier in the week.
For her the experience has not only enhanced her football knowledge, but taught her a number of life skills.
"I've definitely learnt a lot of independence because I'm up here by myself and learning the Sydney ropes," she said.
"The other experiences are with my team-mates and meeting new people."
Martin made her second appearance for the Dragons last Saturday against the Illawarra Steelers in the local derby, unfortunately suffering a loss.
The Hawks junior has been named to play again in the 14 this weekend against Manly at Mascot Oval.
With four more regular rounds left, Martin and the Dragons sitting in 11th, the Hawks junior's goals are simple.
"I want to keep making the team every week and hopefully make finals," she said.
The Dragons match on Saturday kicks off at 1pm. .
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.