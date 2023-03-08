Spending hours on my weekend writing lesson plans and creating resources for classes who have not had a teacher all year. It's currently Week 7. The lessons will be delivered by casual teachers or other subject teachers each day.

Arriving at school to discover that my non-teaching period has been taken for an "extra" - I have to cover a sick colleague's class (because a casual cannot be found), and any marking or prep I'd been planning to do in that period will need to be completed at another time.

Having my non-teaching period interrupted by the need to help a casual teacher deal with disruptive students who are fed up and disengaged. Their behaviour is inexcusable, but I commiserate with them - having rapport with and feeling supported by a teacher is important for learning.

Listening to my Head Teacher - who has her own teaching load and is a year advisor - spending her prep periods and lunchtime on the phone with rafts of parents who want to know why their child does not have an English teacher.

My Head Teacher and her 2IC following up with dozens of students for their disrespectful behaviour towards casual teachers. There are too many to chase and some will never get the opportunity to face and reflect on their problematic behaviour, instead their engagement with school will continue to erode as weeks go by without a regular teacher.

Being frequently told some version of "you get paid to deal with rude kids, just get over it" or "Why did you become a teacher? What a pointless job. School is such a waste of time" by students I'm genuinely trying to engage and empower through education.

Having my sick colleague's class collapsed into mine for a period because no casual teachers are available, so I have 45 senior students crammed in a classroom designed to fit 30.

Having one of my junior classes arrive in my room riled up from a period with a casual teacher during which the students flatly refused to complete any work. They now need a good 15 minutes of my lesson time to recalibrate into learning mode.

Spending time after school phoning parents regarding their child's inappropriate and disruptive behaviour in my lessons and being told by a mother "I think you are one of his few regular teachers, he is finding it hard to cope with all the disruption and change".

The constant reminders that we have a new syllabus to write and insufficient time to work on it. The feeling of futility: what is the point of writing a new syllabus if we do not have enough teachers to deliver it to our students?