Those who are not working in school staff rooms cannot imagine the complex day-to-day impacts of the teacher shortage on staff and students.
As a teacher in a public high school in the Central West, my colleagues and I are constantly dealing with the consequences of this crisis.
Practically, the teacher shortage looks like ...
So many of these aspects in isolation is a normal challenge of the profession that teachers have managed for years.
When I started teaching 13 years ago, covering a sick colleague's class was no worries, the occasional phone call to or from parents was totally manageable, an insolent and unregulated adolescent here or there was par for the course.
It's the accumulation and sheer volume of it all in recent years, exacerbated by the teacher shortage, that is burning remaining teachers out.
(The name of this teacher has been changed to protect their identity)
