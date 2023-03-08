Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Anthony Muller sentenced to community correction order for damaging property in accident

By Court Reporter
March 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 33-year-old Dubbo motorcyclist was sentenced for damaging a car door in June last year. File picture

A motorcyclist who lost his ring finger and sustained a brain injury was lucky to be alive, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.