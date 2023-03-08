Hundreds of athletes from across the state will be taking a dip at the Orange Aquatic Centre as the U12's Water Polo Festival makes its return to town.
Sarah Sokol is the Orange Water Dragons programs coordinator and said it was exciting to welcome back the event for a fifth straight time.
"Orange puts on a really good show. We've got a great pool, great facilities, we've got a great area for people to come," she said.
"I think it's really great that we keep attracting this event and for it to be on the calendar, we're able to build to the event early on."
The festival is a participation tournament designed to wet the appetites of the sport's youngest members.
There are 35 teams entered in total with nine sides in the girls division, 11 in the boys and 15 teams in the mixed competition. All in all, it is estimated that around 300 families will be coming to Orange for the weekend.
For Sokol, the event is about more than just wins and losses for her Water Dragons...although she wouldn't say no to a bit of silverware.
"The kids get to use their skills, make new friends and have that water time with competitive teams, which is what we don't get here. Because we're playing here in town, they don't get that extra, external competition. It's awesome to have it here," she said.
"Our junior competition is really small and the pool is really small. For them to get teams from Sydney, Tamworth and Wagga, it helps them to see outside the box and how they can go into the future."
It isn't just the under 12s who get to have all the fun at this year's festival, as Water Polo NSW will also be hosting three sessions for different groups throughout the weekend.
Starting on Friday, March 10 night from 5.30pm, there will be an hour-long women's only Fun Fit Come and Try session, focussed on learning water polo skills in a safe and welcoming environment.
On Saturday, Cerebral Palsy Alliance clients based in Orange and the surrounding areas have been invited to a Flippa Ball Fun session from midday until 1.30pm.
Finally, on Sunday morning it is the little ones' turn. From 10am until 11am there will be a Splash Ball session for children aged 5-8 years, focussed on having fun and learning basic water polo skills, ready for their turn at the festival in a few years time.
For Sokol, she knows just how important these types of events are for the growth and development of the city's athletes.
"Water polo is a really small sport here, but in Sydney it's massive. All the schools play it, all the metro clubs play it and for here, it will come, but we have to build the culture and allow kids to see outside the box and outside Orange," she said.
"I really want them to have fun and practice skills that they're not able to do on a Thursday night. The more that they play, the more they find themselves encouraging each other to do more. Anything that they need to practice, I say to get in the water and give it all you've got."
The event will run from 2pm on Friday until 2pm on Sunday.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
