Under 12s water polo festival returning to Orange for fifth year

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Orange young water polo players will be looking to make a splash when the under 12s festival returns to town. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Hundreds of athletes from across the state will be taking a dip at the Orange Aquatic Centre as the U12's Water Polo Festival makes its return to town.

