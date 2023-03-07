When you see a successful club, there's normally a number of factors that have led to that.
Whether it be an organised, cohesive and positive committee or a number of gun players in the senior ranks.
However, quite often the number one reason is a quality junior system.
And for Orange Tigers, success over the past few years in juniors may lead to that translating into a powerhouse senior Aussie rules organisation.
Club juniors Noah Yates, Angus 'Fred' Guyer and Juliette Hart will all be part of that transition, having represented the Tigers throughout the years.
Hart has been in the system for four years while Yates and Guyer both came through the grades together for the past six seasons.
For the two boys, playing Aussie rules simply came from joining in with mates while Hart was destined for the sport.
"My family is very keen on football and I watched my brother play for ages and I was really keen to get into it," she said.
Hart comes into the senior ranks after a successful year with the Tigers Youth Girls side, who managed to reach the grand final in 2022.
"Last year was really good compared to all the years before and it was really fun and enjoyable," she said.
For her the biggest excitement about stepping into the senior playing ranks comes from the big desire to win.
"(I'm looking forward to) getting to play with all the women and it being slightly more competitive," she said.
In the case of Guyer and Yates, the two boys have ridden the highs and lows of competitive sport.
There's been the down seasons and there's been ups, namely in the under 14s 2019 season.
That year, the Tigers managed only one defeat and became the benchmark of the competition.
With Matthew Brown leading the way, the Tigers were an unstoppable force, making their way to the grand final.
After defeat in the 2018 edition, Orange made up for it and defeated Cowra 79-40 with Brown best on ground and Will Chamberlain best and fairest for the year.
Both boys reflected on that as their best year with the Tigers, and agreed that coming up against men is what they're most excited for.
"The seniors are very welcoming and there's bigger players," they said.
The two agreed receiving advice off senior players will also be a huge benefit in their development.
Among Guyer, Yates and Hart, there'll also be Max Fitzsimmons moving up the ranks in the mens and Lilly O'Brien from the Youth Girls.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
