More light has been shed on why there were so many school closures across the Orange region on Monday, March 6.
Over 10 schools near Orange and over 20 near Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon were deemed non-operational late on March 5.
The closures were in response to an "extreme" fire danger rating and a total fire ban being in place for the Central Ranges.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews would battle several bushfires and grassfires on Monday with the Hill End blaze near Bathurst still out of control as of Friday, March 10.
It's not uncommon for schools to be closed in the face of bushfire danger with around 600 schools in NSW shut down in late 2019 as the Black Summer fires raged.
Most notably, multiple schools in Orange were closed during the 2018 Mount Canobolas bushfire.
Schools are either proactively closed due to risk of fire or reactively closed due to perceived danger, the latter of which is at the direction of the RFS.
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education told the Central Western Daily that the schools were closed ahead of March 6 after an independent assessment and that it was not a new process.
"The health and safety of students and staff are our highest priorities," the spokesperson said.
"The decision-making process takes into consideration the fire danger ratings for the area and the individual bushfire risk rating of each school.
"The schools closed were independently assessed as having an extreme or high bushfire risk.
"The proactive closure of NSW Public Schools is not a new process and was in place prior to the 2019-20 bushfire season."
Two public schools remain closed as of March 10, they are Hill End Public School and Hargraves Public School, both of which are located in close proximity to the Hill End blaze.
The Hill End fire has continued to grow as a clearer picture of the damage emerges.
The blaze is confirmed to be the biggest fire the Hill End region has witnessed in over a century.
As of March 9, two homes and five buildings have been destroyed while at least 400 sheep and 300 cattle have been killed.
It's been downgraded from "emergency" to "watch and act" but is still growing beyond its 15,500 hectare size.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
