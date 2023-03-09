On the end of a red Henry Hoover in a beaten-up Mexican straw hat, a 55-year-old man vacuums the floors of a small town opportunity shop, smile in tact.
Because for the former lead Sunnyboys guitarist, Tim Oxley landing a volunteer job at Molong's Vinnies store unleashed a two-way street of fulfilment.
A place where the quirks of his comedic and "different" character feel right at home, it's possibly one of the most rewarding jobs he's ever had to date.
"It's tough standing around looking handsome and eating iced Vovos all day, it is difficult," Mr Oxley said, a grin in tow.
"But I do really love it here."
Head honcho of the shop and a big fan of his work, Molong's Mary Mulhall said Mr Oxley's presence has shifted the dynamic at Vinnies.
Along with his black Labrador cross Kelpie dog, Zoe - who has earned a "Triple A: Access All Areas" pass - she says the volunteer's "unique" character is never attached to a dull moment.
He brings laughter and mischief to the shop, he's a lot of fun to have around.- Mary Mulhall of Molong Vinnies store.
"He's great, he makes the ladies' days," she said.
With a milestone day falling on his shift this week, Mr Oxley made it a priority to refill the jar of biscuits in the staff room on Wednesday.
Opening the door for every female with the other arm outstretched, he followed the gesture each time by saying "happy International Women's Day; and thank you for everything that you do".
"This town if full of great characters so it's really fun for me and I like doing that, I like welcoming people in," Mr Oxley said.
"I was also invited to Ruth's 80th up at the RSL on Sunday as well, so it's party time this weekend."
But it's his light-hearted social media funnies that have been publicly attesting to Mr Oxley's spreading of joy.
Regular posts to the community's Facebook pages have fast-grown in popularity, with many residents now keeping a keen eye out for what he'll publish each week.
Publishing funny advertising gimmicks and witty captions, Mr Oxley always involves his senior colleagues at the charity shop.
In one previous post, he wrote: Sister Francis, Helen and I are cuttin' sick on the orange slice Arnott biscuits this morning in Molong Vinnies. We are high as kites.
Hallelujah, I just sold a bible! He wrote in another.
As you can see, Laurie, Bernice and I are checkin' out some of the intriguing things JESUS got up to a million years ago.
"He tells you silly jokes and says funny things, and I like that sort of person," Vinnie volunteer of three years, Kathy Neville said.
He's a little bit different, but he's a gentleman and definitely a good bloke to us.- Molong Vinnies volunteer, Kathy Neville.
Another face he'd brought a smile to on Wednesday was that of Gaye Wilson - who almost lost her balance from laughter alongside one of the big blue donation baskets out the back.
Entering the room with a memorised joke, he asked the women what a can opener that didn't work was called - uttering "a can't opener" before quickly exiting the room again.
"A lot of people are good value here, but I think you have to have that [comedic] attitude or you'd go crazy," Ms Wilson said.
"Some days are so daunting where [donations are] piled high almost up to the ceiling, so you've got to keep a bit of fun in it and it makes the time go by easier.
"We like having a laugh and keeping that good atmosphere here, we watch out for each other here like that."
Sister Francis was also at the store's front desk on Wednesday.
Reflecting on other positive impacts Mr Oxley's had during the time he's volunteered there for 12 months, she spoke in high regard of his people skills.
"He's very good and very helpful, he certainly brings fun and joy with him wherever he goes," Sister Francis said.
"One lady said she's never had that kind of lovely welcoming on International Women's Day before and he takes notice of their children if they have them, too.
"He talks to them in their prams and he makes them smile, as well."
Though perhaps for Mr Oxley, it's given him more in return than what others say he's been providing to them.
He says the role leaves him feeling "more connected to community", along with having some rare opportunities while looking at life through a different lens.
"It's a bit of light, mid-week fun with the comedy stuff and the demographic here is older, so it's nice hanging out 'the oldies' because I never see my parents with them living miles away," he said.
Everyone's going to get old if they're lucky and these women were young once, so I often picture them decades ago at the peak of their youthful spirits.- Molong's Tim Oxley, former lead guitarist with the Sunnyboys.
"I'll see them chatting and laughing around the place and to me, they're still just the same fun-loving people as they were back then.
"It's not often you'll get the chance to do that, so when we're cracking up here, the cool [Facebook] posts are really just a fun, added bonus to it all."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.