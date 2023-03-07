Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are battling an out-of-control bushfire west of Orange while blazes continue to burn across the Central West.
Brigades responded to the fire at Reedy Creek near Murga on the afternoon of March 6 but have had trouble reaching the site due to hilly terrain. It has so far burnt 110 hectares.
Heavy machinery and aerial water bombers have been brought in to clear land and contain the area with the fire burning at "advice" level as of 4pm on March 7.
An RFS spokesperson told the Central Western Daily crews were working hard on site, which is around 60 kilometres west of Orange.
"The fire has so far burnt 110 hectares and crews are working with water bombing aircraft including a large air tanker to try to contain the fire," they said.
"Currently there are 27 firefighters and 11 vehicles involved.
"Aerial assistance is quite important and they have also deployed heavy plant machinery due to the hilly and inaccessible terrain. They use these to clear trees and strengthen containment lines.
"The fire is currently heading east, fueled by westerly winds."
Over 10 public schools were closed near Orange on March 6 as a precaution due to an "extreme" fire danger rating, they all opened up again on March 7.
Conditions are expected to ease throughout the rest of the week with temperatures in Orange dipping to a high of 23 degrees on Wednesday and 21 on Thursday.
Elsewhere in the Central West the Alpha Road bushfire has again been upgraded to "emergency" level after initially being downgraded.
The fire is spreading quickly and is out of control, with ground and air crews working hard to slow the spread of the fire, which now covers around 2500 hectares of bushland.
To our north RFS crews contained two fires near Dubbo overnight on March 6.
A grassfire that started near Cranbrook, believed to be caused by lightning strikes, required 60 firefighters to control with the blaze coming within a few kilometres of the Toongi township.
It has been downgraded to "advice" level and is under control after burning 453 hectares.
A bushfire near Lake Burrendong and Dripstone is also at "advice" level and being controlled.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
