They were born more than two decades after their heyday but the magic of Queen isn't lost on this school-aged cast.
James Sheahan High School students will come together to perform the Queen-inspired musical "We Will Rock You" from March 17-18.
The musical is set in a dystopian future where rock music has been outlawed. The protagonist, Galileo, sets off on a quest when he starts hearing lyrics from Queen songs in his dreams.
Determined to solve this mystery he meets a rebel cast of music lovers who seek to bring it back.
Director Trevor Carroll said the performance accommodated a wide variety of talents and that the older crowd in particular would enjoy the many references to the British band's catalogue.
"It gives people the chance to get out there, strut their stuff and really show what they can do," he said.
"It's a great school production because it features a wide range of people including a rock band. Often in a production you feature really good musicians but some of the big guitarists don't get to show off and with this one they do.
"There's also lots of little references and lyrics which parents will get."
Mr Carroll has been involved in theatre all his life and said the cast had been a joy to work with over the months.
"It's a really exciting time because some of these students have been working since last year and to just see them break out and bring these great characters to life is really exciting," he said.
"Theatre has been part of my life since I was 12 or 13, originally in Orange but in other areas too. This is not my first school musical.
"I'm a life member of the Orange Theatre Company and I've had a go at pretty much everything.
"It's very much my passion and getting to work with these young people has been great. They are so enthusiastic and just want to learn. It's really encouraging."
"We Will Rock You" will be performed at the Orange Civic Theatre with tickets available through Ticketek or at the theatre.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
