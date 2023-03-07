Domestic violence rates in the NSW Central West are dramatically higher than surrounding regions ... and on the rise.
Reported incidents climbed 6.7 per cent in 2022 to 1491, according to Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) figures released this month.
This equates to about 1.7 incidents per 100,000 residents. On a per-capita basis, only New England (2.1) and Far West Orana (3.5) report higher levels of domestic violence.
Within the Central West, Orange is among the worst offending towns with an per-capita rate of 2.3 per 100,000. About 318 incidents were reported by police last year.
Local Court magistrate David Day hears domestic violence abuse every week. During a 2022 sentence hearing he said: "It's appalling ... we must make an attempt to break the cycle."
A study previously covered by the CWD found about 60 per cent of victims don't report to police, suggesting the real figures could be substantially higher.
The latest BOCSAR data reveals motor vehicle thefts in the Central West have surged about 25.6 per cent during the last two years. Most other serious crimes remained stable.
Statewide, domestic violence was up 3.0 per cent annually in 2022. Sexual assaults climbed 7.0 per cent and retail theft increased by 23.7 per cent.
Other serious crimes including murder (down 5.6 per cent), robbery (down 7.6 per cent), and malicious damage (down 4.7 per cent) fell.
