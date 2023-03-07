Central Western Daily

Domestic violence rates for NSW Central West sky-high ... and rising

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated March 8 2023 - 7:37am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange and NSW Central West domestic violence rates revealed in latest BOCSAR data set. Picture supplied.

Domestic violence rates in the NSW Central West are dramatically higher than surrounding regions ... and on the rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.