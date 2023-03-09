Property of the week: 'Edgeworth', 37 Favell Road, Lucknow

'Edgeworth', 37 Favell Road, Lucknow
This magnificent property of picturesque, highly productive land offers the ideal rural lifestyle.
Just three minutes from Lucknow and 10 minutes from Orange, 'Edgeworth' is on the market for the first time in 20 years.
The offering comprises a renovated homestead, 44.5 hectares (110 acres) of well-watered land, abundant shed space, a cattle yard and horse stables.
A long driveway flanked by beautiful trees leads to the historic residence, which is a century old but has been modernised. It retains some period features such as fireplaces in the main bedroom and dining room.
Set amid established gardens, the house features a long bullnose verandah overlooking the landscaped front garden with fountain and an entertaining deck with wonderful views of trees and rolling landscape.
There is a country-style timber kitchen with pantry and loads of cupboard space.
The living room lounge has dado pannelling and high timber-pannelled ceiling, slate floors, french doors, a wood fire that heats the whole house, reverse-cycle air-conditioning and ceiling fan.
The dining room has a beautiful fireplace with tiled surround and timber mantelpiece.
There are three bedrooms, a large bathroom with bath and a beautiful upstairs space with dormer windows and magnificent leadlight windows overlooking the garden. The property has NBN connection.
The property has four dams and bore water, livestock water troughs across the farm and water tanks holding 30,000 litres.
There's a three-bay, high-clearance machinery/hay shed (20mx14m) with one bay a lock-up for vehicle or workshop space.
The 10mx5m tool shed has power and lights and there's a two-bay garage with room for storage.
The steel yard cattle yard has a loading ramp and cattle crush with excellent shade shelter.
There are also two horse stables with a 14x8m tack room.
The four fenced, arable grazing paddocks have red/brown loam of excellent quality and have been recently and highly improved with mixed pasture.
Key features:
